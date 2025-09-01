Most parts of Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation on Monday

According to Kazhydromet, the weather with no precipitation is to linger in the west, south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Weather fronts are to cause rains with thunderstorms, with heavy rains in the east and center, as well as hail and squall in the rest of the country.

The country’s north and east are to expect a mix of rain and snow in the nighttime. The country is also to brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the southwest, south, as well as fog in the north on Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The eastern part of East Kazakhstan region is to expect a -2 ground frost at night.

The mercury is forecast to rise as high as 35-37C in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, 38C in Mangistau region, and 35C in the west of Aktobe region in the daytime.

A high fire danger is in effect for Almaty, Aktobe, Ulytau, Zhetysu, west, north, center of Karaganda, west, south, east of Akmola, north, south, east of West Kazakhstan, north, center of Atyrau, west of Kostanay regions.

Weather forecasters warn of an extreme fire risk across Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, west of West Kazakhstan, west, north of Almaty, east, south of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, south, east of Zhetysu regions.