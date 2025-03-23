Kazakhstan to brace for unsteady weather, precipitation Mar 23
08:27, 23 March 2025
Most regions of Kazakhstan will brace today for unsteady weather and precipitation, with rain and snow forecast at night, and rain predicted in the daytime, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Northern areas will experience snow at night.
Wind speed will intensify across the country, with fog to spread over northwestern, eastern and central parts.
Black ice will form on the roads of eastern regions, and thunderstorm will batter southern parts.
Heavy precipitation in forecast in west, south and center of Mangistau region.