Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan March 26
07:11, 26 March 2025
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 26, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Weather without precipitation is expected to settle in the greater part of Kazakhstan.
The country’s south is forecast to brace for heavy snow and rain, the east, south and southeast for rain.
High wind is set to sweep throughout Kazakhstan with dust storms predicted in the south.
Earlier, Kazinform reported air temperatures were expected to drop in larger part of Kazakhstan on March 25.