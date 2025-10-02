Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan

Rain and snow are expected in Astana today.

Fog, rain and snow, ice-slick are forecast for the mountainous areas of Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions.

The fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Atyrau regions.

Almaty region is to brace for high wind and rain.

Rain and snow, fog and high wind are reported to grip North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay regions today.

Fog is set to blanket Turkistan region at night.

Ground frosts are expected in West Kazakhstan at nighttime.

High wind is to sweep through Karaganda region.

The high fire threat is in effect in Ulytau, Kyzylorda regions.

Heavy precipitations, fog, ice-slick and high wind are predicted to batter East Kazakhstan and Abai regions.

