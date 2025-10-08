Rain and snow to batter east of Kazakhstan

Rain and snow are expected to batter east of Kazakhstan, while the rest of the country is to face weather without precipitation.

Dust storms are predicted for the southwest, south and southeast. Fog is reported to grip the west, north and east in the morning and at nighttime.

Ground frosts are expected in Almaty, Zhetysu and Zhambyl regions.

The high fire threat remains in effect in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Ulytau regions.

