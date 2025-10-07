Kazakhstan to enjoy dry weather Oct 7

Precipitation (rain and snow) is expected only in northern and eastern regions as atmospheric fronts pass through.

Strong winds are forecast in the country's south and southeast.

Fog is likely in the northwestern, northern, and mountainous districts of southeastern regions, with a dust storm predicted for southern areas.

Frosts of -1-6°C are forecast in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Western, northern and southern areas of Zhambyl regions will experience -1-3°C frosts.

Fire danger is reported to be high in western, northern and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, in the northeast of Atyrau region, in the south and north of Aktobe region, in the center of Zhambyl region, in western, northeastern areas of Mangistau region, in the south of Kostanay region, and in the east of Ulytau region.

Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger is expected today in Kyzylorda region, in western, northern, and desert areas of Turkistan region, in the north, east and south of Atyrau region, in the west and north of Zhambyl region, in the northwest, south, and southeast of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, northeast and center of Aktobe region, in the north of Almaty region, as well as in the south of Ulytau region.