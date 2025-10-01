Rain and snow spark weather alerts across Kazakhstan

In Astana, occasional precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast, accompanied by northwesterly winds gusting to 15-20 m/s, with periods reaching 23 m/s in the morning and afternoon.

The Zhambyl region anticipates fog and icy roads in its southern, mountainous districts. Northwesterly winds in the mountains will reach 15-20 m/s. Extreme fire danger persists in the west and north, while a high fire danger is forecast for the south and center. In Taraz, rain and snow are set for the night, with fog and ice following overnight and into the morning.

The mountainous areas of the Zhetysu region will see overnight rain, snow, and fog. Westerly winds near the Alakol Lakes will gust 15-20 m/s, occasionally spiking to 23-28 m/s.

A high fire danger remains in the west and northeast of the Mangistau region.

The Almaty region can expect patchy fog in its southern, mountainous areas. Northwesterly winds will shift to easterly and southeasterly in the south, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the mountainous districts. Extreme fire danger is maintained in the north. Precipitation is forecast for the city of Almaty overnight.

Extreme fire danger persists in the north, south, and east of the Atyrau region, with a high fire danger in the northeast.

The Pavlodar region will have overnight rain and snow, with fog settling in the north overnight and in the morning. Westerly winds will gust to 15-20 m/s in the west, south, and east. The city of Pavlodar is forecast for rain and snow overnight, with daytime westerly wind gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Fog is also expected overnight in the mountainous districts of the Turkistan region. Northerly and northeasterly winds will reach 15-20 m/s in the mountain passes. A high fire danger is noted in the north, west, and desert areas.

The West Kazakhstan region will see lows of −3°C overnight on the soil surface in the north and east. A high fire danger persists in the west, north, and center, with an extreme fire danger in the northwest, south, and southeast. In Uralsk, a −3°C frost is expected overnight on the ground; high fire danger remains.

The Karaganda region anticipates southwesterly and westerly winds, with daytime gusts of 15-20 m/s in the west, north, and east. The city of Karaganda will see southwesterly and westerly winds gusting to 15-20 m/s.

Extreme fire danger is maintained in the southern part of the Ulytau region.

In the East Kazakhstan region, there will be precipitation overnight in the north, east, and south, with occasional heavy rain and snow in the east, and patchy precipitation during the day. Fog and ice are expected in the north and east. Northwesterly and westerly winds will gust to 15-20 m/s overnight in the south and during the day in the north and east.

The Abai region will see overnight precipitation (rain and snow) in the south, east, and central districts, continuing in the west, north, and center during the day. Fog and ice are anticipated overnight and in the morning in the south, east, and center. Northwesterly and westerly winds will reach 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to 23 m/s.

A high fire danger is maintained across the Kyzylorda region.

The Akmola region is set for precipitation (rain and snow) overnight in the west, north, and east, with light precipitation during the day. Fog will settle in the west and north overnight and in the morning. Northwesterly winds will gust to 15-20 m/s at night, and during the day, gusts will spike to 23-28 m/s in the north and east.

The Kostanay region is forecast for overnight precipitation (snow and rain) in the north and east. Fog will be present in the west and south overnight and in the morning. Northwesterly winds will gust to 15-20 m/s in the north and east.

The North Kazakhstan region will have precipitation (rain and snow) overnight. Northwesterly winds of 15-20 m/s, with daytime gusts of 23-28 m/s in the west, north, and south. The city of Petropavlovsk will see mainly rain overnight, with northwest wind gusts up to 23 m/s during the day.

Kazinform earlier reported that snow fell in the mountainous districts of Almaty.