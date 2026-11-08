Rain and snow expected across most of Kazakhstan on November 8

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, precipitation will be caused by passing atmospheric fronts. The southeast of the country will be the only region to remain mostly dry under the influence of an anticyclone.

Strong winds are expected nationwide, while fog is forecast at night and in the morning. Icy conditions are also expected in the northwestern, northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, a high fire danger level is forecast in the northwestern part of Atyrau region; the western, southern and eastern parts of Almaty region; the southern and central parts of Zhetysu region; northern Kyzylorda region; the northern, southern and eastern parts of Zhambyl region; southwestern Kostanay region; the western and northern parts of Turkistan region; and southern Abai region.

An extreme fire danger level is expected in Kyzylorda region, the southern and eastern parts of Aktobe region, western Karaganda region, and eastern Zhetysu region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would expect unsettled weather from November 7 till 9, with rain, snow, strong winds, and temperatures reaching as high as 27°C in some regions.