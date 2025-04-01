EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rain and high wind to grip Kazakhstan on April 1

    07:12, 1 April 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 1, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

    Rain
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

    The country's west, northwest, and north and the mountainous districts of the southeast are expected to brace for rains.

    High wind is forecast for the west, north and southeast, while dust storms are predicted for the southwest.

    Fog is reported to blanket northwest, north and southeast. 

    Earlier, Kazinform reported what the weather would be like on March 31.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet rains Fog wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All