Rain and high wind to grip Kazakhstan on April 1
07:12, 1 April 2025
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 1, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The country's west, northwest, and north and the mountainous districts of the southeast are expected to brace for rains.
High wind is forecast for the west, north and southeast, while dust storms are predicted for the southwest.
Fog is reported to blanket northwest, north and southeast.
