Rain in store for Kazakhstan on March 31
07:12, 31 March 2025
Kazhydromet released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 31, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A large anticyclone settled across Kazakhstan brings dry weather to the greater part of the country. However, its atmospheric fronts cause rain in the south, southeast, and west at night and day. Strong winds are expected in the east and southeast, with a dust storm predicted in the east.
Fog is forecast for the west, south, southeast, and central regions.
