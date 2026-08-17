Rain and heatwave to persist in Kazakhstan on Monday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected, with the north and east bracing for heavy downpours, hail, and strong squalls.

Winds will strengthen across Kazakhstan, with dust storms in the south during the day.

However, scorching heat is forecast during the day in the Almaty and Zhetisu regions, with temperatures reaching +36°C, and in the south of the Mangystau region, where the mercury is expected to hit +38°C.

In addition, the west, northwest, and north of the country will see patchy fog in the morning.

Earlier, unsettled conditions were forecast to bring rain and thunderstorms to much of Kazakhstan on Sunday.