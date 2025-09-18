EN
    Rain and ground frosts forecast for Kazakhstan

    07:08, 18 September 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 18, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: freepik

    Rains and thunderstorms are expected in most of Kazakhstan today, with heavy downpours and hail predicted for the northwest and south.

    Frosts are set to form the ground in Kostanay region.

    The high fire threat is in place in Zhetysu, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported on the weather forecast for September 18. 

