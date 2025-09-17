EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms

    07:11, 17 September 2025

    Kazhydromet released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to brace for rains and thunderstorms
    Photo credit: Kazhydromet

    The southern cyclone is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to most of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is set to linger in the country’s west, southwest. High wind, squalls and fog are forecast locally.

    Ground frosts with mercury standing at 1 degree Celsius are predicted for North Kazakhstan at night.

    The fire hazard remains high in Zhetysu, Almaty, West Kazakhstan. Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be on Sept 16. 

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
