Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms

The southern cyclone is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to most of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is set to linger in the country’s west, southwest. High wind, squalls and fog are forecast locally.

Ground frosts with mercury standing at 1 degree Celsius are predicted for North Kazakhstan at night.

The fire hazard remains high in Zhetysu, Almaty, West Kazakhstan. Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be on Sept 16.