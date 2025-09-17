Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorms
07:11, 17 September 2025
Kazhydromet released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The southern cyclone is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to most of Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is set to linger in the country’s west, southwest. High wind, squalls and fog are forecast locally.
Ground frosts with mercury standing at 1 degree Celsius are predicted for North Kazakhstan at night.
The fire hazard remains high in Zhetysu, Almaty, West Kazakhstan. Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.
