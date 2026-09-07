Rain and cooler temperatures expected in western Kazakhstan

A cyclone centered over Samara will bring rain, expected to be heavy in places, to western regions along with a drop in temperatures.

Short-term rain is also expected in northern, central and southern Kazakhstan and the southeastern mountainous areas. Eastern regions are expected to remain clear and dry under the influence of an anticyclone.

In the west, nighttime temperatures will fall between 7 and 16 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures will range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. In the northwest, nighttime temperatures will drop to as low as 5 degrees Celsius, with daytime temperatures reaching 15 to 25 degrees Ceslius.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would see rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on September 7.