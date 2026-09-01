Kazakhstan to see rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Sep 7

Heavy rain, accompanied by hail and squalls, is expected at times in western Kazakhstan. Strong winds are forecast across the country, with dust storms likely in the south, while fog may develop in western areas during the night and morning hours.

High fire danger is expected in parts of Kostanay, Abai, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Meanwhile, extreme fire danger is forecast across Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Ulytau regions. Similar conditions are also expected in the southern, southeastern, and central parts of Kostanay region, the western, eastern, and central parts of Almaty region, as well as the southern and eastern areas of Zhetysu region.