Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%
The volume of rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries has increased by 34% since the beginning of the year, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) attributes the growth to improved transportation efficiency, reduced delivery times, and the development of railway infrastructure.
Export shipments have seen a notable increase, especially in the agro-industrial sector, where grain exports rose to 2.08 million tons, up 50% from the same period last year.
Industrial exports also showed growth, with ferrous metals rising by 43% to 442,000 tons and petroleum products up 6% to 212,000 tons.
Positive dynamics are also observed in transit shipments through Kazakhstan toward Central Asian countries. Transit volumes of petroleum products grew by 28%, ferrous metals by 42%, and food cargo by 28%.
A similar upward trend is seen in the reverse direction, where shipments of chemical products, including soda ash, doubled to 36,000 tons, fruit and vegetable products grew by 50% to 28,000 tons, and non-ferrous ore rose by 10% to 56,000 tons.
By country, rail freight volumes rose by 37% with Uzbekistan, 31% with Turkmenistan, 16% with Tajikistan, and 13% with Kyrgyzstan.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Brazil had increased by 10%.