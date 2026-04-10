Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) attributes the growth to improved transportation efficiency, reduced delivery times, and the development of railway infrastructure.

Export shipments have seen a notable increase, especially in the agro-industrial sector, where grain exports rose to 2.08 million tons, up 50% from the same period last year.

Industrial exports also showed growth, with ferrous metals rising by 43% to 442,000 tons and petroleum products up 6% to 212,000 tons.

Positive dynamics are also observed in transit shipments through Kazakhstan toward Central Asian countries. Transit volumes of petroleum products grew by 28%, ferrous metals by 42%, and food cargo by 28%.

A similar upward trend is seen in the reverse direction, where shipments of chemical products, including soda ash, doubled to 36,000 tons, fruit and vegetable products grew by 50% to 28,000 tons, and non-ferrous ore rose by 10% to 56,000 tons.

By country, rail freight volumes rose by 37% with Uzbekistan, 31% with Turkmenistan, 16% with Tajikistan, and 13% with Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Brazil had increased by 10%.