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    Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%

    13:57, 10 April 2026

    The volume of rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries has increased by 34% since the beginning of the year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%
    Photo credit: Pexels.com

    Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) attributes the growth to improved transportation efficiency, reduced delivery times, and the development of railway infrastructure.

    Export shipments have seen a notable increase, especially in the agro-industrial sector, where grain exports rose to 2.08 million tons, up 50% from the same period last year.

    Industrial exports also showed growth, with ferrous metals rising by 43% to 442,000 tons and petroleum products up 6% to 212,000 tons.

    Positive dynamics are also observed in transit shipments through Kazakhstan toward Central Asian countries. Transit volumes of petroleum products grew by 28%, ferrous metals by 42%, and food cargo by 28%.

    A similar upward trend is seen in the reverse direction, where shipments of chemical products, including soda ash, doubled to 36,000 tons, fruit and vegetable products grew by 50% to 28,000 tons, and non-ferrous ore rose by 10% to 56,000 tons.

    By country, rail freight volumes rose by 37% with Uzbekistan, 31% with Turkmenistan, 16% with Tajikistan, and 13% with Kyrgyzstan.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Brazil had increased by 10%.

    Exports Trade Kazakhstan Agriculture Industry Chemical industry Statistics Central Asia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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