Kazakhstan–Brazil agricultural trade up 10%

Vice Minister of Agriculture Amangaliy Berdalin held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Kazakhstan, Marcelo Fortuna Biato.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, with a particular focus on livestock development.

It was noted that trade turnover in the agricultural sector between the two countries reached $89.5 million, marking a 10% increase.

The Vice Minister noted that a Comprehensive Plan for Livestock Development has been prepared in line with instructions from the Head of State.

“As part of the plan, a new concessional lending program for livestock development has been launched with an annual interest rate of 6%. The funds will be directed toward the purchase of livestock and the improvement of farm productivity. The program is expected to become an important instrument of state support for farmers and provide an additional boost to the development of livestock farming in Kazakhstan,” he said.

Special attention was also given to scientific and technological cooperation. In particular, the National Agrarian Science and Education Center expressed interest in strengthening partnerships with the Brazilian side, including studying Brazil’s agricultural science system and its experience in commercializing research, as well as developing proposals to enhance Kazakhstan’s agricultural science.

The sides also discussed opportunities for internships for Kazakhstani scientists, conducting joint research at Embrapa research institutes Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation, technology transfer, and attracting Brazilian experts with possible co-financing.

In addition, both sides expressed mutual interest in cooperation, including applying Brazil’s experience in building modern poultry and livestock farms, developing grain storage and processing systems, advancing agricultural mechanization, and training personnel to operate modern agricultural equipment.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to further expand partnership and implement joint projects in the agricultural sector.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.