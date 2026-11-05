Rafael Nadal set for new role at Real Madrid

The Spanish football club announced on November 4 that its board had agreed to submit Nadal’s appointment for ratification at the General Assembly of Delegate Members, scheduled for November 21.

Nadal, 40, is already an honorary member of Real Madrid and has maintained a close relationship with club president Florentino Perez.

“For Real Madrid and all its supporters, it is an immense honor that a figure of his sporting and personal stature, a reference in Spanish and global sports, joins our Board of Directors,” the club said in an official statement.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion welcomed the proposal, expressing enthusiasm about taking on a new responsibility at the club he has supported for decades.

“I want to thank President Florentino Perez and the Board for proposing that I join the Board of Directors of Real Madrid. I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, eager to learn and contribute as much as I can,” Nadal wrote on X.

Quiero agradecer al presidente Florentino Pérez y a la Junta que me hayan propuesto formar parte de la Junta Directiva del @realmadrid. He aceptado esta propuesta con mucha ilusión, ganas de aprender y aportar todo lo que pueda. 🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/cFBQnUVW6j — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 4, 2026

The potential appointment could also revive discussions about Nadal’s future involvement in Real Madrid’s leadership.

In 2023, the former world No. 1 publicly acknowledged that he would like to become Real Madrid president one day, although he questioned whether he had the qualifications for the position.

However, ahead of the club’s presidential election earlier this year, Nadal distanced himself from speculation linking him to a potential candidacy.

Perez subsequently secured another four-year term as president in June.

Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after one of the most successful careers in the sport’s history. His achievements include 92 singles titles, 22 Grand Slam championships, a record 14 French Open singles titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup victories with Spain.

Real Madrid highlighted not only his sporting achievements but also his humility, determination, competitive spirit and commitment to charitable causes, describing these qualities as closely aligned with the club’s values.

If approved on November 21, Nadal will formally join the leadership of one of the world’s most successful football clubs, extending his connection with Real Madrid beyond the stands and into its boardroom.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Nadal was preparing to return to the court for his first exhibition matches since retiring from professional tennis in November 2024. The matches were scheduled as part of the Rafa Nadal Academy’s 10th anniversary celebrations in Mallorca.