According to the Rafa Nadal Academy, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will play a series of exhibition matches on October 3 at the Academy’s Centre Court in Manacor, Mallorca. The Rafa Nadal Academy Slam is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Nadal will share the court with rivals and friends who accompanied him throughout his career. The Academy said the participating players and ticket details will be announced in the coming days, with tickets limited due to the venue’s capacity.

Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024 at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. The October event will mark his first time playing in front of a crowd since his retirement.

Founded in Manacor in 2016, the Rafa Nadal Academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The Academy said its players have won 14 Junior Grand Slam titles, while five have reached Junior World No. 1.

The Academy has also expanded internationally and now operates eight centres in Manacor, Costa Mujeres, Greece, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Marbella, Egypt and Punta Cana.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had received the Chris Evert WTA World No. 1 Trophy in New York after officially becoming the world No. 1 for the first time in her career.