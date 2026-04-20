Radev’s bloc leads snap vote, eyes coalition in Bulgaria

The result puts Progressive Bulgaria well ahead of the liberal PP-DB coalition at 15% and former prime minister Boyko Borissov’s GERB party at 13%, potentially translating into at least 132 seats in the 240-member parliament.

The election, the country’s eighth in five years, was triggered by mass protests over a controversial budget proposal last December.

In his victory speech, Radev said: “People rejected the self-satisfaction and arrogance of old parties and did not fall prey to lies and manipulation. I thank them for their trust.”

He pledged to build “a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe,” adding that Europe needs “critical thinking, pragmatic actions and good results.”

Despite the strong showing, Radev signaled openness to coalition talks, as the result may fall short of ensuring stable single-party governance.

A former air force commander who stepped down as president earlier this year to launch the movement, Radev campaigned on tackling corruption and restoring political stability.

On foreign policy, he has taken a cautious stance, criticizing EU sanctions on Russia and opposing military aid to Ukraine, while maintaining Bulgaria’s role in Europe’s growing defense industry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bulgarian voters headed to polling stations on Sunday to elect a new parliament in an early vote, with opinion polls indicating that the Progressive Bulgaria alliance led by former president Rumen Radev was in the lead.