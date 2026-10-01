Qurultay-TurkPA cooperation priorities discussed in Astana

The sides discussed the priorities of cooperation between the Qurultay and the TurkPA.

Opening the meeting, Aibek Dadebay thanked the TURKPA Observation Mission for its work during the elections to the Qurultay held in August. He also assured that the Qurultay would continue the positive tradition of close cooperation with the parliaments of fraternal Turkic nations.

Photo credit: N. Baibulina

"Solidarity and cooperation among Turkic states are a priority for Kazakhstan. We are fraternal nations. We share a common history and culture. We must continue to strengthen these bonds. The parliamentarians of our countries understand this well and make a significant contribution to strengthening Turkic unity. TURKPA holds a special place in Turkic integration," said Aibek Dadebay.

Photo credit: N. Baibulina

In turn, Ramil Hasan congratulated Aibek Dadebay on his election as Chairman of the Qurultay and noted the important role parliaments play in implementing interstate policy. The TURKPA Secretary General also highly commended the presidential reform agenda being implemented in Kazakhstan, noting its effectiveness for the benefit of Kazakhstan’s society and inter-state relations.

During the conversation, the Speaker of the Qurultay noted that Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of TURKPA is coming to an end. He emphasized the importance of the Assembly’s 15th plenary session, scheduled for October in Bishkek, expressing confidence that its outcomes would provide fresh impetus to further strengthening cooperation and practical interaction within the Organization.

The meeting participants also discussed a number of organizational matters regarding TURKPA’s operations and upcoming parliamentary-level events.

Kazakhstan’s Qurultay approved in two readings a law ratifying an intergovernmental agreement with Qatar on cooperation in combating crime.