Qurultay to align legislation with new Constitution, focus on AI and energy

Other priorities include the development of artificial intelligence, digital assets, migration policy, energy, and regulation of online platforms.

On August 31, Qurultay Chairman Aibek Dadebay chaired a meeting of the Bureau to discuss implementation of presidential instructions, the main areas of upcoming legislative work, and preparation of the Qurultay’s regulations.

One of the first tasks will be the review and adjustment of current laws to comply with the new Constitution. This work will be carried out by specialized committees alongside issues outlined by President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev and the relevant socio‑economic and political agenda.

Deputies will also work on legislation on artificial intelligence and digital assets, improvement of migration policy, support for children with special needs, ensuring energy sustainability and alternative energy development, as well as regulation of online platforms and mass media. Another major item will be consideration of the republican budget for the next three years.

Aibek Dadebay emphasized the need to strengthen parliamentary control, ensure constant communication between deputies and citizens, and swiftly implement the E‑Parliament system.

Earlier, it was reported that Aibek Dadebay had been elected the Speaker of Qurultay.