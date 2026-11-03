Qurultay opens public portal for citizen and expert proposals

A special portal for submissions to eight expert councils under the Committee on Digitalization, Innovation, and Science was launched on the official website of the Qurultay.

The initiative aims to expand open dialogue with citizens and the expert community, gathering input on legislative improvements, new ideas, and initiatives.

Any citizen or expert can submit recommendations directly through the platform. Program coordinators noted that the common goal is to integrate public and expert feedback into policy solutions to drive the country's development.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Vice President Erlan Karin met with leaders of party factions in the Qurultay to discuss legislative support for the strategic priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State-of-the-Nation Address titled “Kazakhstan's Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle."