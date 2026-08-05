Qurultay elections: Seven political parties enter televised debate

Broadcast live from the Kazmedia Center in Astana on Channel Seven, the debate began with a public draw to determine the speaking order after party representatives met with supporters and members of the media.

The interactive debate featured representatives from seven political parties: Respublica, Ak Zhol, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP), Adilet, Baitaq, Auyl and the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

The debate is divided into four stages. In the opening round, party representatives present their election platforms and engage in an open discussion. The second round focuses on proposals to improve Kazakhstan’s education system, while the third gives participants the opportunity to answer questions from audience members in the studio. The event concludes with closing statements addressed to voters.

A key feature of the debate is audience participation. Viewers watching the live broadcast are invited to vote online by scanning a QR code and selecting the party representative whose performance they find most convincing. Interim results will be announced after the second round, while final results are set to be revealed at the end of the broadcast.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov had held a meeting with First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Igor Petrishenko.