Kazakh Deputy FM meets CIS official to discuss Qurultay election monitoring

The sides discussed the organization of the Mission's activities, cooperation with Kazakhstan's relevant state authorities, and practical aspects of international observers' work during the election campaign.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to providing the CIS Mission with the necessary conditions to effectively carry out its mandate in accordance with Kazakhstan's national legislation and internationally recognized principles of election observation.

The sides also exchanged views on current issues of cooperation within the CIS, including preparations for the upcoming meetings of the CIS statutory bodies.

Earlier, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov met with representatives of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) election observation mission in Astana. The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming elections and the work plan of the CIS IPA observer mission.