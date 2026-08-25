EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakh Central Election Commission announces Qurultay election results

    12:31, 25 August 2026

    The Kazakh Central Election Commission announced the Qurultay election results, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Central Election Commission announces Qurultay election results
    Photo credit: Kazinform/ AI

    CEC chairman Nurlan Abdirov said 9,351,539 nationals of Kazakhstan cast their votes in the elections. The preliminary voter turnout reached 74.08%.

    According to the updates, the Adilet Party gained 71.17% or 6,528,948 votes.

    469,058 Kazakhstanis or 5.11% voted for the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, while the Baitaq Party received 97,751 votes or 1.07%.

    285, 395 people or 3,11% cast their ballots for the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, and 574,621 or 6,26% voted for the Auyl Party.

    The Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan gained 478,083 votes or 5,21%.

    509,631 citizens or 5.56 % balloted for the Respublica Party.

    2.51% of voters chose the Against all ballot option.

    Earlier, the CEC announced the preliminary results of the voting in the first-ever Qurultay elections. 

    Elections Election 2026 Parliament (Qurultay) Kazakhstan Political parties Parties and Organizations
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All