Kazakh Central Election Commission announces Qurultay election results
The Kazakh Central Election Commission announced the Qurultay election results, Qazinform News Agency reports.
CEC chairman Nurlan Abdirov said 9,351,539 nationals of Kazakhstan cast their votes in the elections. The preliminary voter turnout reached 74.08%.
According to the updates, the Adilet Party gained 71.17% or 6,528,948 votes.
469,058 Kazakhstanis or 5.11% voted for the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, while the Baitaq Party received 97,751 votes or 1.07%.
285, 395 people or 3,11% cast their ballots for the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, and 574,621 or 6,26% voted for the Auyl Party.
The Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan gained 478,083 votes or 5,21%.
509,631 citizens or 5.56 % balloted for the Respublica Party.
2.51% of voters chose the Against all ballot option.
Earlier, the CEC announced the preliminary results of the voting in the first-ever Qurultay elections.