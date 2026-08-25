Kazakh Central Election Commission announces Qurultay election results

CEC chairman Nurlan Abdirov said 9,351,539 nationals of Kazakhstan cast their votes in the elections. The preliminary voter turnout reached 74.08%.

According to the updates, the Adilet Party gained 71.17% or 6,528,948 votes.

469,058 Kazakhstanis or 5.11% voted for the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, while the Baitaq Party received 97,751 votes or 1.07%.

285, 395 people or 3,11% cast their ballots for the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, and 574,621 or 6,26% voted for the Auyl Party.

The Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan gained 478,083 votes or 5,21%.

509,631 citizens or 5.56 % balloted for the Respublica Party.

2.51% of voters chose the Against all ballot option.

Earlier, the CEC announced the preliminary results of the voting in the first-ever Qurultay elections.