Qurultay elections draw around 4 mln young voters in Kazakhstan

According to Komissarov, the latest election campaign saw particularly strong participation among young people compared with previous campaigns. Opinion polls conducted ahead of the vote showed that more than 60% of young Kazakhstanis were willing to take part in the elections.

“If we look at those who actually voted, the figure is around 4 million young people,” Komissarov said.

He noted that the turnout reflects a growing desire among Kazakhstan's younger generation to take a more active role in the country's social and political life and contribute to shaping its future.

“Young people today are socially responsible and have a strong sense of civic awareness. It is therefore natural that the younger generation wants to participate in the political process, influence the country's future and help shape the direction of its development,” he said.

Komissarov added that young voters included both 18-year-olds casting their ballots for the first time and those in the 25-35 age group.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Central Election Commission had announced the distribution of parliamentary mandates following the August 23 elections.