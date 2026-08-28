Qurultay elections demonstrate public support for Kazakhstan's reforms

“Citizens fully support the large-scale transformations being implemented in Kazakhstan. The Qurultay elections have clearly demonstrated this,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the President, more than 74% of citizens took part in the vote.

“Our people have made a historic and decisive choice, demonstrating a high level of responsibility and unity,” the President said.

Tokayev stressed that the principle of “Different views – one nation,” which he described as a cornerstone of national unity, was put into practice during the elections.

The Head of State also highlighted the strong international interest in the Qurultay elections, noting that around 800 observers representing international organizations and foreign countries arrived in Kazakhstan to monitor the vote.

“This is the highest figure in the history of our national parliamentarism,” the President said.

According to Tokayev, the elections were conducted openly, fairly and to a high organizational standard.

The Head of State went on to emphasize that public expectations of Qurultay deputies would be high.

“The current stage is no time for empty promises, false rhetoric or populist slogans. Our society is becoming more mature,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

The President also pointed to growing public demand for a professional parliament, saying that the election of highly qualified specialists to the Qurultay reflects this trend.

“Naturally, competition inevitably means that there will always be winners and losers. However, our country provides numerous mechanisms for people to express their views,” the Head of State said.

Tokayev called for constructive dialogue, noting that the more proposals are put forward in accordance with the law, the greater the benefit they can bring to the country.

Earlier it was reported, the first session of the Qurultay of Kazakhstan of the first convocation with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started its work.