The platform was used to assess the current state of children's safety in the digital and information environment and present the findings to the drafting deputies. It drew on big data, citizen appeals, concerns raised by parents, experts and public figures, risk assessments and international best practices.

For the first time, a specially trained legal model within AI-Quryltai, built on a database of over 800,000 legal acts, has been used to draft the text of a bill. This broadened and completed the proposed legislative changes and helped flag possible contradictions.

Photo: Qurultay

"For example, the platform helped develop a set of measures to protect children in the digital and information environment, taking into account new threats and the development of digital technologies. These measures involve integrating a parental control mechanism across all platforms. That is, we will introduce filtering for children, so all unlabeled or unverified digital products, apps, and games will be inaccessible to them. The bill also proposes requirements for platforms to label all digital products, including apps and games, verify them, and block them if threats or violations are found. In total, more than 120 amendments have been developed," Dinara Zakiyeva said.

Qurultay deputy and head of the AI laboratory Yekaterina Smyshlyayeva said AI Quryltai creates an intelligent environment for improving the quality of lawmaking.

"If digitalization moved documents, procedures and interaction into an electronic environment, then AI Quryltai should help qualitatively change how information itself is handled. That means building a new intelligent layer on top of the existing digital infrastructure — interconnected AI agents and specialized modules that will help Qurultay deputies and staff at various stages of legislative work," she said.

Smyshlyayeva explained that the AI Quryltai ecosystem covers five interconnected areas: intelligent analytics, a legal module, intelligent expertise, regulatory impact assessment and consequence modeling, and monitoring of the administration of law. In the future, AI tools will make it possible to process large volumes of data, identify legal contradictions, assess possible risks, and track the results of adopted provisions.

Photo: Qurultay

At the same time, the deputy stressed that artificial intelligence does not replace humans in legislative work.

"AI does not determine the content of public policy and does not make legal decisions. It helps a specialist see a more complete regulatory picture and prepare legal material of a higher quality," Yekaterina Smyshlyayeva said.

According to her, the drafting deputies reviewed and further refined all proposals generated with AI Quryltai, with input from invited lawyers and experts in information and digital security.

The bill now goes to the Government for review. A Qurultay working group will continue refining the bill.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the U.S. is tightening controls on remote access to AI chips.