Qurultay becomes important tool of reforms and civil society development

The Head of State outlined strengthening civic awareness, raising the safety of children and women, and successful work on regulating gambling and ensuring social justice.

The President said the Ulttyq Qurultay became an important tool of reforms, for the past four years, it inserted certain proposals supported by 26 members making it a key driving force for change in the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the Qurultay continues to contribute to the implementation of the country’s strategic objectives and to the strengthening of trust between society and government.

Earlier, he said saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity.