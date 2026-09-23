Qurultay backs President’s candidates for Central Election Commission

The candidates put forward for positions on the CEC were Azamat Aimanakumov, Mikhail Bortnik, Mukhtar Yerman, Assel Zhanabilova, Lyazzat Suindyk and Shavkhat Utemisov.

According to deputy Unzila Shapak, the Qurultay’s Committee on Constitutional Legislation, the Judicial System and Law Enforcement reviewed the candidates in accordance with the relevant provisions of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Law on the Qurultay and the Status of Its Deputies.

Following its review, the committee recommended giving consent to the appointment of all six candidates.

Qurultay Speaker Aibek Dadebay then put the draft decrees on the appointments to a vote. Each candidacy was considered and voted on separately.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State had decreed to appoint eight members of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan.