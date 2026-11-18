According to the conclusion of the Qurultay’s Committee on Finance and Budget, the draft law sets out the country’s main financial and social priorities for the next three years.

During the review of the document, lawmakers supported amendments providing for an increase in national budget expenditures for 2027.

In particular, an additional 114.1 billion tenge has been allocated to implement the instructions outlined by the Head of State in his October 28 state-of-the-nation address.

Of this amount, 75.9 billion tenge will go towards raising the minimum monthly wage from 85,000 to 110,000 tenge. Another 20 billion tenge will be allocated to increase the salaries of employees at primary healthcare organizations, while 600 million tenge will be directed towards introducing artificial intelligence into secondary education. A further 17.6 billion tenge has been earmarked for other initiatives.

An additional 101.5 billion tenge will be allocated to fulfil specific presidential directives. This includes 34.5 billion tenge for the construction of a water pipeline from the Satpayev Canal to Astana, 21.9 billion tenge for the modernization and technical upgrading of border checkpoints, and 16.2 billion tenge for survey and feasibility work related to the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant project.

Furthermore, 5.5 billion tenge will be allocated to expand staffing and improve the technical equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Another 26.6 billion tenge will be directed towards other initiatives.

Lawmakers also supported amendments allocating 47 billion tenge for regional infrastructure projects. Of this amount, 28.1 billion tenge will be used to develop heating, gas and electricity infrastructure; 4.9 billion tenge will go towards water supply projects; 2.5 billion tenge will be allocated for the construction and development of healthcare facilities; and 6.5 billion tenge will be directed towards the development of special economic zones. A further 2.5 billion tenge each will be allocated to air transport development and facilities under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The additional funding will come from the reserves of the Head of State and the Government, as well as savings generated by reducing public debt servicing costs.

In addition, to improve budget execution efficiency, a total of 135.5 billion tenge has been reallocated among government agencies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Qurultay had ratified an agreement between Kazakhstan and Singapore on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases.