The document was signed in Singapore on September 8, 2025.

The agreement aims at developing cooperation between competent bodies of the two states in investigation and prosecution of criminal cases, while also establishing legal mechanisms for the prompt collection of evidence and conduct of procedural actions in the legal territory of the other party.

Under the document, mutual legal assistance may be provided in the collection of evidence, searches and other procedural measures, obtaining information on bank accounts, taking action against proceeds of crime, conducting forensic examinations, as well as securing testimony and the participation of individuals in relevant legal proceedings.

The agreement also sets out grounds for refusing legal assistance. In particular, assistance may be denied if executing a request could harm a party’s sovereignty, security, public order, or other essential interests, or result in discrimination or violations of human rights based on race, religion, gender, ethnic origin, nationality, or political beliefs.

Legal assistance may also be refused if the execution of a request could adversely affect an ongoing criminal investigation or court proceedings. Such a decision may also be taken if the person concerned has already been prosecuted for the same criminal offense, acquitted, served their sentence, or received a pardon.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law ratifying the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Pakistan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.