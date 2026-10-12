EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    M 4.6 quake occurs on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

    10:41, 12 October 2026

    A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred on October 12 on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.

    A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred on October 12 on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Kazinform/AI

    The quake was recorded on October 12 at 03:04 a.m. Astana time, the Data Center of the Geophysics Research Institute of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

    The earthquake was centered in the border area of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

    The quake energy class is 10.6.

    No fatalities or damage were reported so far.

    Earlier, the center reported a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Russia’s Kemerovo region in southern Western Siberia on October 10.

    Earthquake Natural disasters Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Central Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All