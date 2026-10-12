M 4.6 quake occurs on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
10:41, 12 October 2026
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred on October 12 on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Data Center.
The quake was recorded on October 12 at 03:04 a.m. Astana time, the Data Center of the Geophysics Research Institute of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan said in a statement.
The earthquake was centered in the border area of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
The quake energy class is 10.6.
No fatalities or damage were reported so far.
Earlier, the center reported a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Russia’s Kemerovo region in southern Western Siberia on October 10.