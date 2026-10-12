M 4.6 quake occurs on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

The quake was recorded on October 12 at 03:04 a.m. Astana time, the Data Center of the Geophysics Research Institute of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

The earthquake was centered in the border area of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The quake energy class is 10.6.

No fatalities or damage were reported so far.

Earlier, the center reported a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Russia’s Kemerovo region in southern Western Siberia on October 10.