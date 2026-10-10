M5.2 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kemerovo region

According to preliminary data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake was recorded at 5:47 a.m. Astana time (12:47 a.m. GMT).

The epicenter was located at 54.04 degrees north latitude and 86.47 degrees east longitude.

The quake occurred at a depth of 1 km and had an energy class of 11.8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba, Panama, on October 9.