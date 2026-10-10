M5.2 earthquake strikes Russia’s Kemerovo region
08:31, 10 October 2026
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Russia’s Kemerovo region in southern Western Siberia on October 10, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research, the earthquake was recorded at 5:47 a.m. Astana time (12:47 a.m. GMT).
The epicenter was located at 54.04 degrees north latitude and 86.47 degrees east longitude.
The quake occurred at a depth of 1 km and had an energy class of 11.8.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba, Panama, on October 9.