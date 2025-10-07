EN
    Quake in Kyrgyzstan damages houses and social facilities

    12:12, 7 October 2025

    Houses and social facilities were damaged in two villages in Kyrgyzstan as a result of the quake that occurred on October 6, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Quake felt in south of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    According to the Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry, six houses, four schools, a kindergarten and two rural health posts in Jala-Abad and Talas regions were damaged.

    The civil protection service and the Emergencies Ministry continue to estimate losses caused by the quake.

    As written before, the magnitude 6.0 quake was recorded at 02.29 am local time in Kyrgyzstan. It was centered in the territory of Talas mountain ridge. The quake was felt in the south of Kazakhstan.

    Earthquake Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Incidents Natural disasters
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
