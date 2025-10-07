Quake in Kyrgyzstan damages houses and social facilities

According to the Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry, six houses, four schools, a kindergarten and two rural health posts in Jala-Abad and Talas regions were damaged.

The civil protection service and the Emergencies Ministry continue to estimate losses caused by the quake.

As written before, the magnitude 6.0 quake was recorded at 02.29 am local time in Kyrgyzstan. It was centered in the territory of Talas mountain ridge. The quake was felt in the south of Kazakhstan.