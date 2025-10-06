M4 quake felt in south of Kazakhstan

According to preliminary information, the quake occurred in Zhambyl region and the city of Shymkent.

Photo credit: Uzbek seismic monitoring center

The earthquake was centered 465 km southwest of Almaty in Kyrgyzstan.

Its energy class is 13.3, the MPV magnitude is 5.9

The quake of magnitude 2-4 was felt in Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and Shymkent.

Later, an operational headquarters was established at the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s command center, involving emergency departments of Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and the city of Shymkent.

Vice Minister Batyrbek Abashev held a meeting of the operational headquarters via a videoconferencing to assess the current situation across the regions.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far. The Ministry continues to monitor the situation and maintains constant communication with regional authorities.

The Emergencies Ministry urges all to remain calm and follow official sources of information.

