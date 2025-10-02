EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Death toll from powerful earthquake in Philippines rises to 72

    07:34, 2 October 2025

    The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province in the central Philippines Tuesday night rose to 72, the Philippines' disaster management agency said Thursday, Xinhua reports. 

    Scenes showing damages, injuries and chaos in the streets of Cebu following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that jolt parts of the island, in Cebu, Philippines, on September 30, 2025.
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least 294 people were injured in the quake that hit Cebu province at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

    The NDRRMC reported that 30 of the fatalities were recorded in Bogo City, the hardest-hit area, 22 in San Remigio town, 12 in Medellin town, five in Tabogon town, and one each in the municipalities of Sogod, Tabuelan, and Borbon.

    The NDRRMC reported that 47,221 families, or 170,959 individuals, were affected, prompting the provincial government to declare the entire province a state of calamity.

    It said 87 infrastructures were damaged, along with 597 houses.

    The Philippines sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

    Earlier, it was reported an estimated 60 people have been confirmed killed and almost 150 injured after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu.

    Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All