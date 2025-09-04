QICCA, ICSID discuss enhancing cooperation relations

In a statement on Thursday, the Qatar Chamber indicated that the delegation held a meeting with Secretary-General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington Martina Polasek. During the meeting, both sides discussed a number of topics of common interest, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation and developing relations between QICCA and ICSID. They also explored the possibility of exchanging expertise to improve arbitration practices and broaden prospects for international cooperation in this field.

The delegation further visited the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), where they held talks with the management team on future cooperation and experience exchange. The visit included a presentation of SIAC's leading practices in managing arbitration cases and resolving commercial disputes through alternative means, which stand as a pioneering international model in this sector.

QICCA's participation comes within the framework of its strategy to strengthen international partnerships and benefit from global best practices in arbitration and mediation, thereby enhancing its capabilities and consolidating its position as a leading institution in dispute resolution in the region.

The Singapore Convention Week on Mediation (SC Week) has been a signature event in Singapore since 2019, focusing on dispute resolution, arbitration, mediation, and litigation. It serves as a key platform for thought leaders, experts, practitioners, and policy makers to discuss emerging trends, address common issues, and deliberate on new innovations.

As reported earlier, ASEAN affirms its keenness to enhance political, economic cooperation with Qatar.