ASEAN affirms keenness to enhance political, economic cooperation with Qatar

This participation is a milestone in the history of relations between the two sides, as it reflected His Highness's keenness to consolidate bilateral cooperation through holding a series of high-level meetings with a number of ASEAN leaders, including HE Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim and HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.

This trend has also been reinforced by official visits by a number of ASEAN leaders to Qatar over the past period. In October of last year, Doha welcomed HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Patongtarn Shinawatra to attend the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit. HE Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh also visited Qatar in the same month. HE President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto also paid an official visit to Qatar in April 2025.

In a statement issued by its Doha Committee, the Association also noted the economic relations between the State of Qatar and ASEAN, which have witnessed steady growth over the past year, with bilateral trade now reaching approximately USD 15 billion annually.

The Committee stated that Qatar is among the key investors in ASEAN countries, with a diversified investment portfolio spanning vital sectors such as energy, financial services, real estate, telecommunications, agriculture, hospitality, and healthcare.

It noted that Qatari companies are looking forward to further cooperation in emerging sectors in the ASEAN region, such as renewable energy, digital transformation, and even electric vehicles.

The statement noted that the Association is moving forward this year to complete negotiations on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which aims to accelerate trade, boost economic growth, and enhance digital compatibility in the ASEAN region. The statement also noted that this agreement will open greater opportunities for Qatar to benefit from advanced digital technologies and financial services in ASEAN countries, enabling it to be an effective partner in the region's ongoing digital transformation.

The committee highlighted that investments by ASEAN member states in Qatar have also witnessed steady growth over the past year, reflecting these countries' continued interest in and confidence in the Qatari economy.

ASEAN countries' investments in financial technology and potential joint ventures in renewable and clean energy, including key technologies in Qatar, reflect these countries' keen interest in consolidating their presence in the economic landscape, the statement added.

The committee expects this cooperation and investments to contribute to deepening and expanding economic ties between the Association and the State of Qatar, while supporting the country's national development priorities.

The statement emphasized that ASEAN's continued cooperation and engagement with external partners such as the State of Qatar, particularly through high-level platforms such as the ASEAN-GCC Summit, contributes to enhancing strategic dialogue, strengthening mutual trust, and promoting a rules-based regional order and practical cooperation.

The committee considered the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, held in May 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, to be a significant milestone in ASEAN's external relations.

It noted that, looking ahead to the next ASEAN-GCC Summit in 2027, both sides share a vision for a more integrated and prosperous future.

The statement explained that, building on the initiatives launched in 2025, both sides aim to achieve tangible progress in joint cooperation by increasing and diversifying investment flows, establishing interconnected digital economies, and implementing joint sustainable energy projects.

The State of Qatar joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2022.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which comprises ten countries: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Malaysia is chairing ASEAN this year under the theme "Inclusiveness and Sustainability," which highlights ASEAN's commitment to reducing development gaps and promoting equitable growth and long-term resilience.

Southeast Asia is a dynamic and diverse region with a population of over 670 million, 60 percent of whom are under the age of 35. It is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with a combined GDP of USD 3.8 trillion in 2023, a figure set to double over the next two decades, putting it on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030.

As reported previously, the Qatar Olympic Committee confirms its participation in dialogue process for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.