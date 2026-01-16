Qazpost managing director to lead Kazakh Tourism

Born on October 21, 1986, in Astana, Gazizov graduated from Karaganda Buketov University, earned a master’s degree at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and studied at the University of Miami under the Bolashak scholarship program.

He began his career as a lecturer in the department of world history and international relations at Karaganda University before going on to work in various agencies under the Ministry of Culture and Information. He later headed the Information Support and PR Promotion Department at the Zerde National Infocommunication Holding and led the Communications and Analysis Department at the central office of the Amanat party.

Gazizov also held positions in the private sector, serving as a managing director at AQGroup and as deputy head of a branch of Qazpost.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Tourism, Gazizov had served since 2023 as Managing Director and member of the Management Board of Qazpost.

