Olympic icon Olga Rypakova steps down as Athletics Federation President

Olga Rypakova, an Olympic champion and one of the nation’s most celebrated athletes, has stepped down as head of the Federation and was elected Honorary President.

The decision was driven by the significant and vital nature of her current responsibilities. As a member of World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations), Rypakova will dedicate her efforts to strengthening ties with global sports organizations and fostering collaboration with international specialists.

Askhat Khasenov, the Chairman of the Management Board at JSC NC KazMunayGas, has been appointed as the new President of the Federation.

It is noteworthy that track and field remains one of the most popular sports in Kazakhstan. Presently, over 360,000 people are systematically engaged in athletics across the country.

As Qazinform reported in November 2025, Kazakhstan’s Athletics Federation appointed Ukrainian Oleksandr Apaychev as the national team’s head coach.