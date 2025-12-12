QazaqGaz, Uztransgaz ink gas transit agreement through Uzbekistan

The document was signed by Askar Isakov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Uztransgaz, and by Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz.

The agreement formalizes arrangements to ensure stable gas transit and strengthens cooperation in the gas transportation sector.

The document is expected to lay the foundation for enhancing the reliability of regional gas infrastructure and ensuring an uninterrupted supply during the autumn-winter season.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 72% of settlements in Zhetysu region would get access to piped natural gas in 2025.