72% of settlements to access piped natural gas in Zhetysu region in 2025

For comparison, only five settlements had access to piped natural gas before Zhetysu region was created.

This year, the construction of the Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline was completed.

The design and estimate documentation is being drawn up to provide 84 settlements of Aksu, Sarkand, and Alakol districts with a population of over 152,000 people with natural gas. Upon the completion of these projects in 2028, 210 settlements will have access to natural gas across the region, said governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev.

The governor added the design and estimate documentation is being prepared on the Almaty-Taldykorgan second main gas pipeline at the expense of private investments.

According to Issabayev, four villages were connected to the central water supplies system in 2023/24, and water quality was improved in 25 settlements.

Four more settlements were connected to the central water supplies system in 2025, adding up to a total of 329 settlements with access to central water. 99.9% of the region’s settlements now have access to the centralized water supply system, the governor added.

