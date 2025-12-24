QazaqGaz to launch exploration works at Saralzhyn block

The document was signed on December 23 by Asylzhan Dauletov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz National Company JSC for Exploration and Production, and Erlan Akbarov, Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Saralzhyn block is located across the Kaztalov, Bokeyorda, and Zhangala districts of the West Kazakhstan Region. The area is considered promising in terms of discovering new hydrocarbon reserves. Exploration activities are also expected to help refine the geological understanding of the central part of the Caspian sedimentary basin.

The contract paves the way for a comprehensive exploration programme, including seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, and a subsequent assessment of the block’s potential for commercial development.

QazaqGaz noted that all works will be carried out in line with modern environmental standards and industrial safety requirements.

