QazaqGaz signs EPCC deal for new gas processing plant at Kashagan

The agreement was signed on November 6 during a working visit to China by QazaqGaz Chairman Alibek Zhamauov, who held talks with Chinese partners on the project.

QazaqGaz Processing, a subsidiary of the national company, concluded the contract with a consortium comprising China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company – Kazakhstan Branch, China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation Ltd., AVC Production LLP and C-NRG (Synergy) LLP.

Photo credit: QazaqGaz / Telegram

The construction of the facility is strategically important for Kazakhstan and is proceeding in line with instructions from the Head of State.

Once operational, the plant is expected to significantly increase the processing of raw gas from Kashagan and supply the domestic market with additional volumes of marketable gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and sulfur.

The project is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy security while boosting the economic potential of the region.

Earlier, it was reported that the Atyrau Oil Refinery had introduced an electronic work permit system designed to improve industrial safety and strengthen oversight of hazardous operations.