QazaqGaz, PetroChina International discuss ways to expand long-term cooperation

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the resilience of their cooperation in gas trade and pledged to boost ties further.

The talks centered on the current state and prospects for expanding cooperation, with special focus on advancing initiatives in gas exports and infrastructure projects.

QazaqGaz confirmed the implementation of comprehensive measures to maintain stable gas exports through the 2025-2026 winter period, successfully managing peak domestic demand.

The two sides reaffirmed their dedication to a long-term partnership, while recognizing its importance for regional energy cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported QazaqGaz discusses cooperation prospects with Turkmengaz, CNPC, and SOCAR.