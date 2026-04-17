QazaqGaz discusses cooperation prospects with Turkmengaz, CNPC, and SOCAR

As part of the event, Zhamauov held a series of meetings with key representatives of energy sector. In particular, he met with Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz - State Minister of Turkmenistan Maksat Babayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CNPC Dai Houliang, and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf.

Photo credit: QazaqGaz

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation in the gas sector, including the issues of further strengthening partnership relations and developing joint initiatives.

Photo credit: QazaqGaz

JSC NC QazaqGaz continues to develop international cooperation, contributing to enhancing the country’s energy security and expanding collaboration at the regional and global levels.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that QazaqGaz, CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas, Kazakh Energy Ministry had signed KZT3.5bn subsoil use contract.