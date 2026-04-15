QazaqGaz, CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas, Kazakh Energy Ministry sign KZT3.5bn worth subsoil use contract

The company said the agreement paves the way for extensive exploration of a prospective block that holds strong potential for new hydrocarbon reserves.

The project involves executing 2D and 3D seismic surveys followed by the drilling of both independent and contingent exploratory wells.

QazaqGaz and CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas are committed to conducting operations strictly in line with state-of-the-art ecological standards and industrial safety requirements, said the company.

Previously, Qazinform reported QazaqGaz has been named a unified operator for the Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant project.