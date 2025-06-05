QazaqGaz, CNPC explore development of new fields, strategies for enhancing gas resource base

The meeting was held with the participation of the Chairman of the Board of JSC NC Qazaq Gaz, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, and Deputy Director General of the CNPC Development and Planning Department Zhang Pinxian.

The meeting was initiated by CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang on the threshold of the visit of the President of China, Xi Jinping, to Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed the plans for expanding cooperation, with special attention given to the promising projects in gas exploration and production. The point at issue was the development of new sites and strategies for enhancing gas resource base in Kazakhstan.

The joint projects will let enhance energy security, ensure stable supplies of gas both to the domestic and external markets, as well as to introduce modern technologies in exploration and production.

The parties also debated approaches to the expansion of resource potential of Kazakhstan’s gas sector and possible areas for deepening cooperation.

CNPC, with more than 25 years of experience in Kazakhstan, remains an important strategic partner of QazaqGaz, actively developing gas projects in the region.

Earlier it was reported that a delegation of QazaqGaz and representatives of China's NCOC visited the construction site of the new gas processing plant (GPP), which will have a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters and is designed to process gas from the Kashagan field.